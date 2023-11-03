Protecting your cash: This device claims to spot skimmers – so we put it to the test

ATLANTA — It’s a problem that has plagued metro Atlanta for years – credit card skimmers.

The devices allow criminals to steal your home when you swipe your credit card at the gas pump or inside stores.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that new technology is now making them even harder to spot and stop.

He found a new tool that claims it can protect you from having your money stolen.

The device from Security Researcher called the Hunter Cat, costs $45 and claims it can spot skimmers.

It looks like a credit card. You simply hold it up to a suspected skimmer and it tells you if there is one there or not.

A green light means you are safe to swipe. Red means there could be a skimmer.

It sounds so simple, we had to try it out.

Over a series of days and weeks, Gray took the $45 device with him to gas stations all across metro Atlanta.

He even mailed Hunter Cats to some of our colleagues at our sister stations around the country so they could test at their pumps.

What we found when we put the device to the test, what the Secret Service had to say about it, plus the simple things you can do to protect yourself and your money, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

