WANTED: Suspect in murder of Newton County woman identified

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Natasha Billings was found dead in a Newton County home on Wednesday.

Now, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man they believe killed her.

Corey Olando Jackson was identified as a suspect on Friday and faces charges of murder and aggravated assault for Bilings’ death in Social Circle, Ga.

Deputies said Jackson is driving a black Chrysler 300 Touring with a Georgia license plate reading #TGU92890.

Billings was found shot to death in a Newton County home on Oct. 30, and identified Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said she was found during a welfare check at a home on Skyview Drive in Social Circle, Ga. after her mother had not heard from her in 48 hours.

Deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the home and found the 37-year-old woman dead inside, prompting a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the case, and Jackson’s whereabouts, is asked to call NCSO Investigator Collins at 678-625-1428 or email them.

