Deputies investigate homicide after woman found dead in Newton County home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in Newton County was found dead in her home on Monday, according to deputies.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence off Skyview Drive after a woman said she had not heard from her daughter in more than 48 hours.
Deputies had to obtain a search warrant to enter the home.
When they entered, they found a woman dead in the home.
Newton deputies are presuming this death a homicide.
The woman who died has not been identified by deputies.
Deputies are continuing to investigate this death.
