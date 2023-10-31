Deputies investigate homicide after woman found dead in Newton County home

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in Newton County was found dead in her home on Monday, according to deputies.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence off Skyview Drive after a woman said she had not heard from her daughter in more than 48 hours.

Deputies had to obtain a search warrant to enter the home.

When they entered, they found a woman dead in the home.

Newton deputies are presuming this death a homicide.

The woman who died has not been identified by deputies.

Deputies are continuing to investigate this death.

