Family of 11 hurt in bus crash want Atlanta woman off the road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A new arrest warrant accuses an Atlanta woman of being responsible for a hit-and-run crash that left 11 family members hurt on in September.

Dekalb County Sheriff Office records indicate Nishan Moten, 32, of Atlanta, was driving her Jeep Sept. 21 when she crashed into a party bus on Interstate 85 at the Chamblee Tucker Road exit.

Police said then the driver of the Jeep ditched the SUV and ran away on foot.

Since then, Barringer family photos have taken a turn from documenting smiles to documenting injuries and hospital stays.

“Our normalcy will never be the same. We have to come up with a new normalcy,” Tina Barringer told Channel 2 Action News reporter Courtney Francisco.

Barringer and 10 other family members were on their bus traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina to Texas for another family member’s college graduation when the hit-and-run happened.

Now that they know about the arrest warrant, they want Moten to know the two youngest on the bus, 18 and 22, lost fingers and toes. They still undergo wound care and surgeries.

“We’re talking about two girls that were able to work and maintain normal lives. Now, they have to do something that is different” said Barringer.

The oldest on the bus, 70, is still hospitalized and cannot walk on her own.

“This was a lady that was working, taking care of herself, living life normal,” said Barringer.

Moten’s warrant says she will be 32 years old next month, and she has an apartment in Atlanta.

The Barringers’ hurt the worst and told Channel 2 Action News they want Moten off the streets.

Moten faces four charges: hit and run, driving on roadways laned for traffic, operating a vehicle without insurance and serious injury by vehicle.

She will have a chance to fight the accusations in court if she turns herself in to police or they locate her for an arrest.

