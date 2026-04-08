Woman accused of defrauding Georgia church for $500,000 as part of RICO investigation

MACON, Ga. — A Georgia woman is behind bars, facing accusations of defrauding a church for half a million dollars.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Tiffany Alayn Watson, 39 of Gray, is accused of participating in a financial conspiracy at the Riverside United Methodist Church.

Watson worked at the church as an administrator and co-director of its children center at the time.

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The South Georgia United Methodist Conference reported their solvency was coming into question and pursued answers. The sheriff’s office said those efforts were initially unsuccessful.

Conference leaders were questioning the financial status, debt and general financial operations of Riverside United Methodist and hired a forensic accountant after several attempts to get cooperation from the church to understand its financial workings.

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After the accountant working with the church’s bank discovered suspicious and fraudulent activities, the sheriff’s office was contacted and given their findings.

"During the investigation over the next several months, The Criminal Investigation Division discovered criminal findings dating back as far as 2022 through 2025 when the church was closed‚" the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators learned Watson had allegedly used $500,000 of the church’s money without proper authorization, then used it for personal use.

Sheriff’s office officials said investigators also determined that Watson had created a criminal enterprise related to the theft of funds.

Following an interview with investigators on Tuesday morning, Watson was charged and taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

She faces charges for the following felonies:

Computer theft

First degree forgery

Theft by conversion

Theft by deception

Financial identity fraud

Fiduciary theft by taking

Money laundering

Evasion of income tax, penalty, interest or other

Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations

Watson is currently being held without bond and the investigation remains active, with additional charges possible, according to deputies.

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