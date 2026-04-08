Georgia man charged after 1-year-old dies from traumatic injuries

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 1-year-old child from Georgia.

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The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia says deputies and first responders were called Monday just after 4 p.m. to the Walthall Street area in Elliston for reports of a traumatic injury involving a young child.

The child was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

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Investigators say evidence gathered in the case led to the arrest of Jarron Shirk, 29, of Allenhurst, Ga.

Shirk is charged with felony homicide, three counts of felony child endangerment, three counts of misdemeanor allow access to firearm by children, three counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and three counts of felony abuse/neglect of a child.

Authorities have not released details about how the child was injured, citing an ongoing investigation.

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The child’s body has been taken to the Western District Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Shirk is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

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