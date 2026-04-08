6 metro Atlanta kids left home alone 12 hours without food; death investigation underway

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The Douglasville Police Department is investigating a death, as well as six children no older than 10 years old who were left alone at home for more than 12 hours.

Douglasville police have not yet said who died. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office to learn more.

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According to arrest warrants, Sherry Diane Magby left the children home alone without food and in unsafe conditions, all under the supervision of the 10-year-old.

The youngest was 1 year old.

A police report said officers were dispatched to the home in response to a cardiac arrest.

Officers arrived at the home on James D. Simpson Avenue where the children were staying after midnight March 29.

Upon going into the home, police said they “immediately detected a strong, foul odor consistent with unsanitary living conditions.”

The home was described as being in “a state of significant disorder with every room in disarray,” showing the unsuitable living conditions.

One arrest warrant says the lack of food led the 1-year-old to eat cockroaches and ants.

Magby was arrested and faces six charges of cruelty to children.

It was unclear if additional charges may be filed related to the death investigation.

The relationship between Magby and the children was not clear. She remains in the Douglas County Jail without bond.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services to see if Magby is under investigation by their staff.

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