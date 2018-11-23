  • What hours are metro Atlanta malls, stores open for Black Friday 2018?

    The holiday shopping season is officially in full swing as shoppers flock to the stores to take advantage of Black Friday deals.

    Some shoppers got an early start on the deals on Thanksgiving night, but experts say Black Friday is still the busiest shopping day of the year.

    Here are when some of the big national retailers opened today:

    • Target: reopens at 7 a.m. Black Friday
    • Best Buy: opens 8 a.m. on Black Friday
    • Costco: opens 9 a.m. on Black Friday
    • Walmart: opened at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving

     

    Here are the malls in metro Atlanta that will open their doors on Black Friday:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY

    North Georgia Premium Outlets - Midnight to 10 p.m.

    COBB COUNTY

    Town Center at Cobb, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Cumberland Mall - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    DEKALB COUNTY

    Perimeter Mall - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    FULTON COUNTY

    Lenox Square, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    North Point Mall- 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Phipps Plaza- 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

    GWINNETT COUNTY

    Mall of Georgia, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    Sugarloaf Mills, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

    GORDON COUNTY

    Calhoun Outlet Marketplace - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

