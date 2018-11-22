ATLANTA - It's hard to believe but Black Friday is just a few hours away.
A number of retailers are bringing deals to customers early with some opening Thursday evening, including Target, which will open at 5 p.m.
Not all major retailers are following suit. More than 70 retailers have confirmed they will buck the recent trend of starting Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving Thursday, according to a list compiled and updated regularly by BestBlackFriday.com.
Channel 2 will show you the lines as you prepare to get a start on your holiday shopping starting at 4 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News.
