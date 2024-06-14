What caused multiple earthquakes near Lake Lanier? Researchers trying to find out

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple earthquakes near Lake Lanier have grabbed the attention of researchers in the Atlanta metro area.

Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco was in Gwinnett County Friday, where researchers have buried an important piece of equipment underground.

You can see the fresh dirt here and the tiny white flag marking the spot of the sensor scientists buried to try to find out why these earthquakes are happening.

In recent days, the Buford area around Lake Lanier has experienced four earthquakes.

The frequency of these tremors has caught the attention of Dr. Zhigang Peng and his team from Georgia Tech, the University of Georgia, and Georgia State University.

“Exactly, yes that’s why we’re here,” Peng said.

On Friday afternoon, the team arrived to bury sensors that will help collect data on where the ground is shaking and how deep the activity is. They plan to bury up to six sensors around Lake Lanier. The data collected will help researchers understand what is triggering these earthquakes and potentially provide warnings for future events.

Peng said that this series of quakes does not meet the definition of a main event and aftershocks. Researchers continue to work on understanding the causes and implications of these recent seismic activities.

