Wednesday would have been former President Jimmy Carter’s 101st birthday

PLAINS, Ga. — Wednesday marks former President Jimmy Carter’s first birthday since his passing in December 2024. He would have been 101.

Carter was the 39th President of the United States, serving from 1977 to 1981.

He died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024, making him the longest living president in U.S. history.

To celebrate what would have been his 101st birthday, the United States Postal Service is issuing a new Forever stamp honoring him.

The stamp features artwork by Herbert E. Abrams, based on a 1982 oil-on-linen painting created as a life study for Carter’s official White House portrait, and was designed by Ethel Kessler.

Members of the Carter family gathered in his beloved hometown of Plains for a ceremony unveiling the stamp.

A new documentary on Georgia’s Favorite Son also premieres on Wednesday.

The film, titled “The President and The Dragon,” chronicles Carter’s decades-long fight to eradicate Guinea worm disease, a mission he championed from 1986 until his death.

Carter and a diverse group of public health professionals, local volunteers and ex-child soldiers worked to reduce Guinea worm cases from 3.5 million in 1986 to just 15 last year.

The former president and former first lady Rosalynn Carter have been laid to rest at their home in Plains, Georgia, which can now be visited by the public wishing to pay their respects.

