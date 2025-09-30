Jimmy Carter Forever stamp issued on what would have been his 101st birthday

ATLANTA — The United States Postal Service will issue a new Forever stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter on Wednesday.

The stamp features artwork by Herbert E. Abrams, based on a 1982 oil-on-linen painting created as a life study for Carter’s official White House portrait, and was designed by Ethel Kessler.

USPS held a special ceremony on Saturday, August 16, in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Ga., with members of the Carter family and their friends in attendance.

“The Carter family and the Friends of Jimmy Carter are honored to be able to take part in revealing the design for President Carter’s Forever stamp. Together we’ve had the distinct privilege of a front row seat to his life and legacy, and today’s reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis,” said Kim Carter Fuller, executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter at the ceremony.

Wednesday would have been Carter’s 101st birthday. He died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29, 2024.

The Jimmy Carter stamp will be available for purchase through the Postal Store at usps.com, by phone, by mail, or at Post Office locations nationwide.

