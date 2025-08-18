USPS unveils Jimmy Carter forever stamp

PLAINS, Ga. — The United States Postal Service will honor former president Jimmy Carter with a new forever stamp.

USPS held a special ceremony on Saturday in Carter’s hometown of Plains, Ga. with members of the Carter family and their friends in attendance. The stamp will feature a 1982 oil painting of the 39th president.

“The Carter family and the Friends of Jimmy Carter are honored to be able to take part in revealing the design for President Carter’s Forever stamp. Together we’ve had the distinct privilege of a front row seat to his life and legacy, and today’s reveal gives the world an opportunity to share his legacy with others on a daily basis,” said Kim Carter Fuller, executive director of the Friends of Jimmy Carter.

The stamp will become available on Oct. 1, which would have been Carter’s 101st birthday. Carter died at the age of 100 on Dec. 29.

The stamp will be available at Post Offices and on usps.com.

