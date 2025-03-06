State senator proposes statue of former president Jimmy Carter at US Capitol

ATLANTA — A Georgia state senator wants to place a statue of late former President Jimmy Carter at the US Capitol.

Sen. Jason Esteves submitted a resolution to the Georgia General Assembly this week to honor Carter.

“It is abundantly fitting and proper that this esteemed historic Georgian be appropriately recognized in the United States Capitol,” the resolution says.

The National Statuary Hall Collection at the U.S. Capitol allows each state to display two statues in the U.S. Capitol complex.

Georgia currently has statues for Crawford W. Long, a pioneer in medical research, and Alexander H. Stephens, who was the Vice President of the Confederate States during the Civil War and Georgia’s 50th governor.

Esteves’ resolution proposes replacing Stephens’ statue with one of Carter. The measure would have to pass in the general assembly and require the governor’s approval.

If passed, the resolution would create National Statuary Hall Collection Replacement Committee. Members would be tasked with selecting a sculptor for the project and managing the private funds raised for it. The committee will also have to find a new home for Alexander H. Stephens statue.

It’s not the only efforts to have the former president recognized in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop introduced a resolution earlier this month to posthumously award Carter a Congressional Gold Medal. Both Democrats and Republicans from Georgia’s Congressional delegation have co-sponsored the resolution.

