Artist behind new Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter mural hopes it inspires all who see it

ATLANTA — When you arrive hours early to catch your flight out of Atlanta’s airport, there’s a new spot to visit near the north baggage claim in the domestic terminal.

It’s a tribute to Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. The artist behind it spoke to Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen about his inspiration.

“I’ve always had a pencil, crayon, marker, or charcoal in my hand growing up,” Fabian Williams said.

This time, it’s a paint brush. Williams spent almost a month in the North Terminal after he was commissioned to create a lasting tribute to Georgia’s favorite son and his beloved bride.

Williams hopes this mural will inspire all who see it.

“I just want them to feel like these were good people who cared about anybody they could touch,” he told Petersen.

It’s called “Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant, the Carters.” The family of the late 39th President and first lady gave Williams a favorite photo to work from. He took it from there.

300 square feet of vibrant colors. Williams said he used splashes of gold to highlight the golden work that Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter did to make peoples’ lives betters.

And they rise above the clouds, where their legacy lives on.

Williams said the Carters always gave it their all. He aimed to follow their example.

“He used his influence to help underserved people around the world, not just here in America. And ‘in’ America, he literally built homes with his hands. This is the way,” he said.

