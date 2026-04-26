Video shared by Pres. Trump of suspected White House correspondents dinner shooter

WASHINGTON, DC — A video sent out by President Donald Trump’s Truth Social account shows what’s believed to be the shooting suspect that derailed the White House correspondents dinner Saturday night.

The surveillance video lasts about 23 seconds and shows the suspect running quickly through the area and the security at the event responding with guns drawn.

The Associated Press believes the man is a 31-year-old from California. The DC interim chief said there is no danger to the general public.

The suspect has been charged with firearms and assault charges, police say.

One officer was shot, but he was hit in the vest and is expected to be OK. No one else was hurt.

Trump said the suspect was armed with multiple weapons before stopped by Secret Service.

The president described the suspect as “sick.”

Trump thanked the Secret Service agents during remarks Saturday night.

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