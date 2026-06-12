TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Tractor-trailer fire shuts down I-75 SB in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Interstate 75 southbound lanes in Clayton County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the truck fire happened just before Tara Boulevard exit just after 5:45 a.m.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Clayton County police for an update on the driver.

Triple Team Traffic is LIVE with alternate routes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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