Couple caught on I-85 during child exploitation probe

HART COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta couple is facing child exploitation charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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The GBI announced on Monday that Guiseppe Tanasie, 20, and Francisca Istraila, 23, both of Stonecrest, were arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of children.

According to investigators, the case began after the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received a cyber tipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding suspect child sexual abuse material being produced and distributed over the internet.

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Authorities said the couple was traveling from their home in DeKalb County to Virginia when officials tracked them down along Interstate 85 in Hart County on Friday.

With help from Hart County deputies, investigators spotted the pair heading northbound near the Georgia-South Carolina state line.

The couple was arrested and booked into the Hart County Jail.

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Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation CEACC Unit at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline.

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