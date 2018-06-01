  • Watershed Management warns of possible water outage for Midtown

    By: Carl Willis

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Watershed Management in midtown Atlanta is warning critical facilities like hospitals, businesses and even Atlanta fire to have a plan in place in case of a possible water outage.

    The warning comes after a leak was discovered at the 14th Street facility over the weekend. Officials tell Channel 2's Carl Willis repairs are expected this weekend.

    What the water management is doing to avoid risk, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the NBA Finals. 

