Water services restored to apartments after water main break at busy Buckhead intersection

ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed announced the restoration of water services after a water main break in Buckhead.

On Thursday afternoon, officials responded to an 8-inch water main near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road.

It was right near where the AJC Peachtree Road Race took place just hours earlier.

As a result of the break, five apartment complexes and two fire hydrants were impacted.

DWM crews spent hours working on the repairs.

As of 8:30 p.m., Atlanta Watershed said all water service has been restored.

Traffic control measures are still in place.

Atlanta Watershed asks that drivers be cautious when traveling through the area.

