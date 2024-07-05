Water services restored to apartments after water main break at busy Buckhead intersection

ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed announced the restoration of water services after a water main break in Buckhead.
On Thursday afternoon, officials responded to an 8-inch water main near the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Kingsboro Road.
It was right near where the AJC Peachtree Road Race took place just hours earlier.
As a result of the break, five apartment complexes and two fire hydrants were impacted.
DWM crews spent hours working on the repairs.
As of 8:30 p.m., Atlanta Watershed said all water service has been restored.
Traffic control measures are still in place.
Atlanta Watershed asks that drivers be cautious when traveling through the area.
