WARNING: Police searching for suspects in armed robbery near UGA dorm

ATHENS - The University of Georgia Police Department is searching for two suspects in an armed robbery near a dorm Thursday night.
The robbery happened shortly before midnight Thursday in the lower Russell Hall parking lot off of Cloverhurst Avenue.
Hundreds of students live in the area, but police have not released information about the victims of the robbery.
Surveillance cameras captures the two suspects walking near the scene around the time that it happened.
