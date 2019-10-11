0 Woman convicted of shooting, killing homeless street performer outside MARTA station

A woman who shot and killed a popular street performer outside the H.E. Holmes MARTA station three years ago is headed to prison.

Lucianna Fox, 44, fatally shot 54-year-old Leroy Midyette in Nov. 5, 2016, after running over the homeless man’s shopping cart twice.

Midyette, who performed outside the train station, was affectionately known as “Tin Man” because of the silver paint he wore when he danced, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said Friday in a news release.

The night of the shooting, Fox got mad at Midyette as he pushed his belongings across an access road that led into the parking lot of the Holmes station, authorities said.

Fox told him to move his cart out of the road and Midyette motioned for the woman to drive around.

Instead, Fox slammed into Midyette’s cart, threw her car in reverse and rammed it again before driving off.

Upset, Midyette ran toward Fox’s car as she waited at a nearby stop sign and confronted her.

Fox then got out of her car, drew a silver handgun and shot the homeless man in the chest from about 2 feet away, prosecutors said.

She then set her weapon on the hood of her car and waited for police to arrive as Midyette died in the street.

The entire incident was captured on MARTA’s surveillance cameras, and Fox was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

She was convicted of murder and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and sentenced to life in prison plus another five years.

