Ever notice tiny dirt spots on your car or home? Here's what it is and what to do:

ATLANTA - If you've ever noticed little dots of what looks like clay all over your car or home, you may have been hit by artillery fungus.
The fungus grows in mulch and shoots debris up to six feet away onto nearby surfaces, especially during periods that haven't seen a lot of rain.
Channel 2's Lori Wilson talked to Georgia plant biologist Marin Brewer, who said the fungus is not harmful, but it does get everywhere.
