'We're terrified.' Neighbors on edge, say property involving two deaths was former day care

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating two deaths in a South Fulton County property.
Investigators are searching for clues at the house located in the 5200 block of Bill Cook Road in the city of South Fulton.
Police said they got a call about the deaths Thursday morning. They've been on the scene all day.
Neighbors who live nearby told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman they are scared to sleep, especially because police haven't given much answers.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Social Security benefits are increasing in 2020; here's how much
- Officials say 'snakehead' fish that can live on land may be invading Georgia
- School nurse fired for allegedly stealing pills, giving wrong meds to students
They said the property used to be a day care.
"Scared, terrified. I mean, we don't have any answers as to what happened. We don't know what happened and this is literally in our backyard. Kids pass this building walking home from school, so we're terrified," HOA president Nubia Moody said.
TONIGHT AT 11: Why neighbors say they've reported the property in the past and the latest on the investigation.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}