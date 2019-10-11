APS explains why they say 'no evidence' man tried to abduct student from playground

ATLANTA - Atlanta Public Schools Police say there is no evidence a man with a gun tried to kidnap an elementary school student from a playground Monday.
The 8-year-old reported the alleged abduction attempt as she played outside Deerwood Academy.
Police said they have investigated and say that based on evidence including testimony from witnesses, surveillance footage and the timeline of events, the allegations are 'unfounded.'
Channel 2's Tom Jones was in Atlanta, where police were set to give an update on the investigation Friday and detail what led them to conclude the allegations were false.
We'll bring you the latest information from police, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
