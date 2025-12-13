Warming centers open in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta counties are opening warming centers ahead of a cold snap that will include freezing temperatures and wind chills.
Cherokee County
Local Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, will open an emergency warming station at Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway, on Sunday and Monday to provide a safe, warm place for those in need.
All are welcome. Guests can arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Departure is by 8 a.m. the following morning.
Guests are asked to use the East Entrance. Directional signs will be posted.
For additional information, call 770-406-6161.
DeKalb County
DeKalb County will activate warming centers beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday:
The following locations will be open on Sunday for the 24-hour activation:
- Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta
- St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee
- Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur
Mason Mill Recreation Center won’t be open during this activation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- ACID ATTACK: Woman’s skin burned, clothes melted near famous Georgia park
- HOA fines $400K for issues like leaves on ground, homeowners say. Now, it’s foreclosing on people
- Whataburger to close 2 stores in north Georgia next week
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group