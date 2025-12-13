Warming centers open in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some metro Atlanta counties are opening warming centers ahead of a cold snap that will include freezing temperatures and wind chills.

Cherokee County

Local Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, will open an emergency warming station at Woodstock City Church, 150 Ridgewalk Parkway, on Sunday and Monday to provide a safe, warm place for those in need.

All are welcome. Guests can arrive between 6 and 8 p.m. Departure is by 8 a.m. the following morning.

Guests are asked to use the East Entrance. Directional signs will be posted.

For additional information, call 770-406-6161.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will activate warming centers beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday through Tuesday:

The following locations will be open on Sunday for the 24-hour activation:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr, Decatur

Mason Mill Recreation Center won’t be open during this activation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group