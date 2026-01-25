Warming centers are open during north Georgia ice storm

ATLANTA — Local government and agencies are operating warming centers for those who need a place to get out of the bitterly cold weather.

An ice storm has brought bitter cold and hazardous conditions to north Georgia and metro Atlanta, with thousands losing power.

The following warming centers are available to those who can safely evacuate:

Atlanta

Warming centers will be open continuously through 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Planned locations:

Central Park Recreation Center – 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta

Old Adamsville Recreation Center (Overflow) – 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta

Selena S. Butler Park – 98 W.M. Holmes Borders Dr. SE, Atlanta (women and children only)

A fourth warming center has been identified for additional overflow as needed.

Activation times may change based on National Weather Service forecasts.

Bartow County

The Compassion Center at 325 Old Mill Road, Cartersville, is opening a warming center through Tuesday.

Cherokee County

Local Woodstock-area churches, in partnership with the Homeless Coalition of Cherokee County, will open an emergency warming station each evening beginning Monday through Wednesday, Jan. 28 at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Hwy. 92, Woodstock, Lower Level, Building B.

Follow signs to the Community Care Center. Guests may arrive between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Departure is by 8 a.m. the following morning.

For questions or additional information, call (770) 406-6161.

Clayton County

The locations listed below will remain open to Clayton County residents Saturday - Wednesday morning during the designated times.

The overnight locations operating hours 6 p.m. to 8 a.m.:

Now Faith Apostolic Ministries, 3406 Rex Road, Rex

Clayton County Police Department Headquarters Media Room, 7911 North McDonough St., Jonesboro, MARTA Bus Route #198.

Overnight hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday 9 a.m. to Monday 8 a.m.:

Forest Park Recreation & Leisure Center, 803 Forest Parkway, Forest Park, MARTA Bus Route #193. Forest Park Rec Center’s regular hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday - Friday.

Cobb County

Hope House at 1297 Bells Ferry Road, Marietta, will open its doors Jan. 24 through Feb. 3 in anticipation of inclement weather. Shelter services will be available for women and children, as well as men.

Clients are asked to arrive by 8 p.m. to ensure bed availability.

Cumming

Those who need a warm place to stay should come to the Cumming PD off Veterans Memorial Boulevard. Or call 770-781-3087 in the city, and they will pick you up.

DeKalb County

DeKalb County will activate warming centers beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday:

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd, Chamblee

Tobie Grant Recreation Center, 593 Parkdale Dr, Scottdale, GA 30079

To support the early morning activation time, revised transportation pickups will be conducted only on Sunday, beginning in the 7 a.m. hour. These times are reversed from the standard evening schedule to accommodate the 6 a.m. warming center opening. All transportation routes originate from Frontline Response Headquarters (2585 Gresham Rd SE, Atlanta).

For more information about transportation routes, visit the DeKalb County Inclement Weather page.

Douglas County

Douglas County Emergency Management has opened two warming centers:

Deer Lick Park Gymnasium, 2105 Mack Road, Douglasville. Cots will be provided. Pets are welcome.

First United Methodist Church Youth Center, 6167 Prestley Mill Road, Douglasville. Opens 5 p.m. daily, until further notice. Cots are provided and small pets are allowed. Due to the facility’s status as a youth center, those with restrictions cannot be accommodated.

Gilmer County

The warming center will remain open all day Saturday to anyone in need of a warm place:

Gilmer County Civic Center, 1561 South Main Street in Ellijay

You must arrive by 9 p.m. and lights are out at 10 p.m. Dinner and breakfast will be offered. Pets are welcome and will be fed and kenneled on arrival.

Guest rules are posted the Facebook page.

Those who would like to provide assistance to this ministry, please see our needs listed on the Facebook page or contact Rachel Tarr, (770) 316-4934) or Jackie Watson (404) 909-3275.

Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County will operate five warming stations through Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 9:30 a.m.:

Best Friend Park Gymnasium in Norcross

Buford Senior Center in Buford

Community Resource Center at Bethany Church Road in Snellville

Lawrenceville Senior Center in Lawrenceville

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building in Duluth

Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center, Nash Building (enter through 4th floor of the GJAC Parking Deck)

These locations will provide residents a place to stay warm, eat a meal, charge electronic devices, and rest.

Gwinnett County will also continue to operate our 24/7 One Stop for Help phone line. Residents who need help accessing resources for non-emergency situations are encouraged to call 770-822-8850.

Hall County

Hall County Parks and Leisure will open the North Hall Community Center as a warming center beginning at noon on Saturday to provide basic services for community members who may lose access to heat or electricity.

The North Hall Community Center, at 4175 Nopone Road, Gainesville will remain open as a warming center through Sunday, and a decision on extending operations through Monday will be made later, based on conditions.

The center will be open for basic services only and should not be considered a full-use or recreation site. The public library located within the facility will not be open during warming center operations. On-site personnel are not equipped to provide medical or emergency services. Emergencies should be reported by calling 911.

The warming center will offer basic amenities only, including warm indoor space, access to electricity, access to water fountains and restrooms

This location is best suited for residents who may face prolonged power outages, need to charge medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators or CPAP devices and for short-term warming during outages.

Important notes:

Overnight stays are permitted; however, no sleeping accommodations will be provided.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Pets are not permitted, except for service animals.

Individuals should bring any necessary cords, supplies, medications, and personal support needed to operate their medical equipment.

Please bring water bottles, as water fountains will be available.

Bring snacks or food that does not require refrigeration or cooking.

Bring essential personal items only.

Be mindful of limited space; services are available as space allows.

Entry and continued access are subject to space availability.

All other Hall County Parks community centers will remain closed Saturday and Sunday.

Rockdale County

Rockdale County has extended the hours of its warming center at the J.P. Carr Community Room, 981 Taylor Street, in Conyers.

The warming center will be open all day Sunday Jan. 25 through 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 26.

For more information, call the EMA hotline at 770-278-8300.

South Fulton

The warming center will be open 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. Saturday to Monday, with the potential for extended operations depending on weather conditions:

Burdett Park Warming Center, 2945 Burdett Rd, College Park

White County

White County will open a shelter Saturday morning for individuals and families who have factors that limit their ability to safely shelter in place during the winter storm. This also includes residents with medical devices requiring electricity, such as those who rely on home oxygen.

Registration is required to request shelter space at whitecountyga.gov/shelterrequest. be ready to report to the shelter location by 1 p.m. Saturday, and be prepared for a stay of up to four days, as conditions may deteriorate rapidly after that. After your sheltering request is submitted, you will be contacted with further instructions.

If you cannot fill out the online form, call the White County Emergency Operations Center at 770-865-9800 for assistance.

Shelter occupants must bring all items needed for the duration of their stay, including changes of clothing, personal hygiene items, medications, diapers and supplies for children, snacks, baby food, formula, required medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators, medications and other necessary medical supplies. These items will not be provided, and supplies cannot be delivered before sheltering operations.

