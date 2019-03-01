Warm temps and rain mean more bugs ... and it could get worse!

ATLANTA - Don’t shoot the messenger, but more stink bugs and other insects may be invading your home.
That’s because the warm temperatures and all the rain we’ve been getting is driving them out of the ground!
“More rain means more pests, bugs and rodents trying to get away from the saturated ground,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls said. “The warmer temperatures are also beckoning those bugs that have spent all winter in a dormant state to come out.”
We’ll look at things you can do to keep the bugs out and protect your home, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
Hello Box Elder Bugs! These guys are coming out of their winter dormancy. Plus the rainfall is driving out others from the ground. Are you seeing pests where you live? pic.twitter.com/MLd7FYfWnL— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) March 1, 2019
