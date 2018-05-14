0 WANTED: Man accused of killing partner on the run

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has partnered with the FBI to find dangerous criminals in Georgia’s Most Wanted.

Channel 2’s Dave Huddleston talked with police, who said they’re searching for 27-year-old Brejon Nabors.

“He’s a dangerous individual and I would caution anyone to use extreme caution when approaching him. He shot and killed his partner in crime,” Atlanta Police Detective Mark Cooper said.

According to Cooper, on April 3, Nabors shot Mondavious Milan multiple times as they and another couple were heading to a bank to cash a fraudulent check.

He said Nabors and Milan started arguing.

“The argument was intense enough for the male part of the couple to feel like things were getting ready to go really bad,” Cooper said.

So bad that the other passenger in the car reached up from the back seat and grabbed the steering wheel to make the car go off the road.

Police said that's when Nabors started shooting.

“If he’s going to shoot someone he’s doing this with, and gets into a bank or something, and gets into a desperate situation, who’s to say it’s not going to turn into a dangerous manner?” Cooper said. “If they have access to fraudulent checks, it could almost be a source of endless money. Expect that he would be armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information on Nabors’ whereabouts is asked to call Crimestoppers at 404-877-8477.

