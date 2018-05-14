0 Georgia contestant named in the top 3 on American Idol

LOS ANGELES - He made it! Dallas, Georgia-native Caleb Lee Hutchinson was named in the top three Sunday night on American Idol.

Country superstar and former “American Idol” Carrie Underwood mentored the top five contestants at the Bluebird Café in Nashville last week.

Make sure to tune in every Sunday at 8 p.m. to watch Hutchinson's journey to stardom on American Idol on Channel 2.

The contestants each performed a song and joined Underwood on stage to open the show. Each of the contestants performed a song dedicated to their mom for Mother's Day. Caleb performed “Stars in Alabama.”

.@calebleemusic gave his mother a beautiful Mother's Day gift with his performance of "Stars In Alabama" #AmericanIdol https://t.co/3H7EaudiLg — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 14, 2018

[American Idol: Meet the Georgia contestants]

For Caleb’s performance, Carrie said he needs to “get out of his own head” and just go with the song. He is very earnest on stage and that makes up for his relative inability to use the stage. He is most comfortable just standing there and when he does, he can find his pocket and sit in it. Lionel said, “You’re about as real as it comes.” Katy noted that others are physically outperforming him. “You have to flap your wings a little harder,” she said.

['American Idol' will return for another season!]

Caleb will compete against Maddie Poppe and Gabby Barrett of Pittsburgh for America's Vote as the American Idol two-night finale begins LIVE SUNDAY on Channel 2!

© 2018 Cox Media Group.