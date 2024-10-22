Walton County firefighter known for leadership, courage dies after extended illness

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia family is mourning the loss of a beloved father, husband and firefighter.

Walton County Fire Rescue announced the death of Lt. Brandon Talbird. He died Sunday after an extended illness, according to the department.

Talbird is survived by his wife Alicia, son Tripp and parents Mike and Leta, according to his obituary.

“Talbird’s death has left a deep void in the department and the community he served with dedication and bravery. Brandon was a beloved member of Walton County Fire Rescue, known for his leadership, courage, and unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community,” his obituary reads.

Talbird was a passionate Bulldogs, Braves and Falcons fan, according to his GoFundMe.

“But, his pride and joy was his son, Tripp. Brandon loved Tripp fiercely and was an affectionate and dedicated father. He got immense joy out of coaching Tripp’s soccer team and watching Tripp grow into a kind, funny, and loving child,” his family wrote.

Funeral arrangements for Talbird will be announced at a later time.

To donate to Talbird’s family, click here.

