Officer saves Georgia man who got stuck in window trying to escape house fire

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Just-released body camera video captures a Loganville police officer reaching a burning home and pulling a man out of a window after he got stuck trying to escape.

When the hero officer arrived at the home, smoke was coming through the roof, and a man was trapped in a window.

She pulled him out to safety from the fire that caused so much damage the city had to condemn the home.

Bodycam video shows how the Loganville officer ran toward the burning home to pull a trapped man out through the window.

“Help me!” the man told the officer.

“Is there anyone else in the house?” the officer asked the man.

“No! C’mon, c’mon!” the man said.

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Smoke was already pouring out the front when Officer Crystal Citron ran up the driveway off Bay Creek Road last Tuesday morning.

The man was stuck in the front window. As he tried to climb over the air conditioning unit, she got him to safety.

The fire started just after 9:30 a.m. last Tuesday. The man told police it all happened more quickly than he could realize.

“What happened?” the officer asked the man once he was safe.

“I don’t know. I was asleep,” the man said.

“You have no idea?” the officer asked.

“No,” the man said.

The man’s dog had just escaped the fire, and it turned on Citron while she worked. She kept going anyway. Even after she pulled the dog clear, the man kept trying to go back for a second dog.

Walton County firefighters and first responders knocked the flames down fast.

The fire gutted the living room and forced the city to condemn the house.

A relative on social media thanked the police department for helping her loved one through a traumatic experience.

Citron walked away with a few scratches, and the man she carried out walked away alive.

“I just had to make sure that he got out of the damn house,” Citron said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Because of the work of firefighters and police, no major injuries were reported.

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