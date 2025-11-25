Monroe resident scratches way to millionaire on Lucky 7 ticket

MONROE, Ga. — A Monroe lottery player scratched their way to a win off of a Lucky 7 Tripler ticket.

According to the Georgia Lottery, the winner won $2 million with the lucky scratch-off.

Lottery officials said the ticket was bought at the North Monroe Food Mart on Broad Street. The winner claimed their seven-digit prize on Monday.

On top of the win in Monroe, lottery officials said Georgia lottery players took home $45.4 million from scratchers last week and a lucky player in Savannah nabbed $10,000 from a Georgia FIVE midday drawing on Sunday.

The Georgia Lottery said proceeds from lottery games support education initiatives across the state of Georgia.

