Metro area strawberry farm closes after 26 years

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - A metro area strawberry farm where visitors have picked their own berries for the last 26 years is closing.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen visited Washington Farms in Oconee County, where the owners and their customers were a bit teary-eyed over it all.
John Washington said he'll never forget the day he told his wife, Donna Washington, he was done with dress shirts and neckties.
"So I decided to become a strawberry farmer. What I didn't know was it's one of the most difficult and hardest crops you can grow," John Washington said.
It was 26 years ago when the couple and their five children established Washington Farms in Oconee and Walton counties. Every year, they tended to 230,000 strawberry plants across 14 acres. And every year, visitors drove in from miles around to pick them.
"It's kind of a rite of passage, bringing out kids and grandkids out here. They love it," said longtime customer Susan Breda.
