2 arrested for shooting that killed 17-year-old, critically injured 23-year-old in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe Police Department announced that two suspects have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured one man and killed a teenager.

Police said Eitenne Boakye, 17 of Covington, was killed and 23-year-old Jazaire Burgess of Monroe was critically injured on May 6.

After what police said was an intensive investigation, they identified two Covington teenagers as suspects for the shooting.

Laddarreus Tiller, 17, and Jatorian Ellis, 18, have now both been arrested and charged with felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a weapon during commission of a felony.

The arrests were a group effort, with Monroe police assisted by the the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the Walton County District Attorney’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Tiller on May 17, thanks to the work of their Criminal Investigations Division and SWAT Team.

