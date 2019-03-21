ATLANTA - Vice President Mike Pence is in Atlanta right now.
Pence will tour the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Atlanta field office, then head to a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is up for re-election next year.
We’ll have LIVE coverage of Pence’s visit on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
Set up for @VP Pence visit to the @ICEgov Atlanta Field Office. He’ll get a briefing on local agents’ work and the broader mission of border security. We’ll have live coverage of the VP’s remarks starting on #Channel2at4 @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nFXn35ybXm— Aaron Diamant (@AaronDiamantWSB) March 21, 2019
This is Pence’s first public trip to Georgia in 2019. He quietly traveled to the state earlier this month for a private retreat hosted by the American Enterprise Institute on Sea Island.
His last official visit was in November, when he stumped for then-gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp. He also flew to the state earlier in the fall to tour damage from Hurricane Michael.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}