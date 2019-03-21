  • VP Pence visiting Atlanta right now

    By: Aaron Diamant

    ATLANTA - Vice President Mike Pence is in Atlanta right now. 

    Pence will tour the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Atlanta field office, then head to a fundraiser for U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., who is up for re-election next year.

    This is Pence’s first public trip to Georgia in 2019. He quietly traveled to the state earlier this month for a private retreat hosted by the American Enterprise Institute on Sea Island. 

    His last official visit was in November, when he stumped for then-gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp. He also flew to the state earlier in the fall to tour damage from Hurricane Michael.

    Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.

