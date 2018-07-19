Vice President Mike Pence to campaign in Georgia for Brian Kemp, sources say

ATLANTA - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Georgia to campaign for Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp, according to sources to Channel 2's Richard Elliot.
The announcement comes just a day after President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the current Secretary of State.
The event is scheduled for this weekend in Macon.
We're working to learn more details of the Vice President's visit for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Sources confirm the Kemp campaign reached out to the White House after Pres. Trump tweeted his endorsement for Brian Kemp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Ix9WQMOn1d— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 19, 2018
#Breaking Sources confirm VP Mike Pence will travel to Macon this weekend to campaign for Brian Kemp. pic.twitter.com/aWfK2queYu— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 19, 2018
