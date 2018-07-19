  • Vice President Mike Pence to campaign in Georgia for Brian Kemp, sources say

    ATLANTA - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Georgia to campaign for Republican candidate for governor Brian Kemp, according to sources to Channel 2's Richard Elliot.

    The announcement comes just a day after President Donald Trump tweeted his support for the current Secretary of State.

    The event is scheduled for this weekend in Macon. 

