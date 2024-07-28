Vice President Kamala Harris gives virtual remarks at Voters For Tomorrow summit in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris made a virtual appearance this weekend at the Voters of Tomorrow Summit.

The vice president gave virtual remarks at the summit for the young activists in Atlanta on Saturday.

“We know young voters will be key, and we know your vote cannot be taken for granted. It must be earned, and that is exactly what we will do,” said Harris.

The Voters of Tomorrow Summit joins young organizers and activists from across the country at Atlanta’s Loudermilk Conference Center.

Eve Levenson, the national youth engagement director for Harris for President, spoke at the summit in Atlanta to introduce the video from Vice President Harris.

Vice President @KamalaHarris knows she must earn our generation’s votes, and that is exactly what she will do. pic.twitter.com/4zY2pLS62O — Voters of Tomorrow (@VotersTomorrow) July 27, 2024

Harris told the summit attendees in her remarks that, “We have made so much progress, historic progress.”

She went on to speak about freedoms, including gun violence and women’s reproductive rights.

The conference began on Friday and its last day was Saturday.

