Vandals break into church, set fires that destroyed meals for needy kids

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for vandals who broke into a church building and set small fires.
The vandals broke into the Lithia Springs Church of God through a rear door to the kitchen Saturday night.
Authorities told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the crooks made breakfast, then started some small fires. They also doused toxic chemicals on thousands of prepared meals for needy children on spring break. They were all ruined.
We’re learning how the crime may be tied to gang initiation, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Are you kidding me? Arsonists break into church building, set fires and pour cleaning chemicals on thousands of meals prepared for needy kids on spring break. Good news, generous people now showing up with donations to replace the lost food. pic.twitter.com/VtWKfIKc3I— Tom Regan (@tomreganWSB) March 28, 2018
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}