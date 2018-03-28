  • Vandals break into church, set fires that destroyed meals for needy kids

    By: Tom Regan

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are searching for vandals who broke into a church building and set small fires.

    The vandals broke into the Lithia Springs Church of God through a rear door to the kitchen Saturday night.

    Authorities told Channel 2’s Tom Regan that the crooks made breakfast, then started some small fires. They also doused toxic chemicals on thousands of prepared meals for needy children on spring break. They were all ruined.

