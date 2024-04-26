Man points AR-15 at employees at 2 separate Waffle Houses, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An armed man inside of two Gwinnett County Waffle Houses led to tense moments for workers and police.
Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Drive, where police said Rushabh Shah, 32, walked into the Waffle House around 2:30 in the morning and pointed an AR-15 at workers.
Police said he pointed the gun at one employee and asked if he “had to shoot her.” He then went inside and told a cook to make something for him and to “not act strange.”
Another Waffle House employee near the Mall of Georgia told police he walked up to the location with a rifle just minutes earlier.
The tense moments police took him into custody were captured on body camera, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
