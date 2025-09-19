Local

USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines for packages, mail

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 20: U.S. Postal Service customers wait in line to mail Christmas presents at a U.S. Post Office December 20, 2004 in Washington, DC. The Monday before Christmas is the busiest day of the year for the U.S. Postal Service. The card and letter volume triples to about 280 million, sending the daily mail volume up to about 850 million pieces.
FILE PHOTO WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 20: U.S. Postal Service customers wait in line to mail Christmas presents at a U.S. Post Office December 20, 2004 in Washington, DC. The Monday before Christmas is the busiest day of the year for the U.S. Postal Service. The card and letter volume triples to about 280 million, sending the daily mail volume up to about 850 million pieces. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
By WSBTV.com News Staff

The U.S. Postal Service has announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for the 2025 holiday season to ensure delivery before Dec. 25.

For the contiguous United States, the USPS advises that packages sent via USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail should be mailed by Dec. 17, while Priority Mail should be sent by Dec. 18, and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 20.

The recommended send-by date for USPS Ground Advantage service to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories is December 16, which is earlier than the date for the contiguous U.S.

The USPS emphasizes the importance of planning ahead during the busy holiday season to ensure packages arrive on time. Customers are encouraged to visit the USPS website for tips on mailing and shipping preparation, ordering free shipping supplies, and checking packaging guidelines.

The USPS also provides resources for customers sending packages to military or international addresses, recommending that they consult the USPS holiday shipping page for detailed information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read