USPS releases holiday shipping deadlines for packages, mail

The U.S. Postal Service has announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates for the 2025 holiday season to ensure delivery before Dec. 25.

For the contiguous United States, the USPS advises that packages sent via USPS Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail should be mailed by Dec. 17, while Priority Mail should be sent by Dec. 18, and Priority Mail Express by Dec. 20.

The recommended send-by date for USPS Ground Advantage service to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and U.S. territories is December 16, which is earlier than the date for the contiguous U.S.

The USPS emphasizes the importance of planning ahead during the busy holiday season to ensure packages arrive on time. Customers are encouraged to visit the USPS website for tips on mailing and shipping preparation, ordering free shipping supplies, and checking packaging guidelines.

The USPS also provides resources for customers sending packages to military or international addresses, recommending that they consult the USPS holiday shipping page for detailed information.

