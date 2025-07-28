Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins enters 2026 U.S. Senate race

Georgia U.S. Rep. Mike Collins announced on Monday that he will run for U.S. Senate in 2026.

Collins, who represents Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, shared his first campaign video on Monday morning. He joins the list of Republicans looking to unseat current Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

“Jon Ossoff does not represent Georgia’s values and has attacked our states’ best interests at every opportunity. He’s voted to raise taxes on Georgia families, supercharge inflation, open our Southern Border, and allow men to play in women’s sports,” Collins said in a statement. “This is Georgia’s moment. This is the people’s time to take back control of this Senate seat, deliver on President Trump’s America First agenda, and kick Jon Ossoff to the curb—and together, that’s exactly what we will do next November.”

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter was the first Republican to announce his campaign. Insurance Commissioner John King suspended his campaign last week.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey released the following statement.

“Mike Collins is a MAGA extremist who wants to raise the retirement age, voted against full Social Security benefits for first responders, propped up dangerous antisemitic rhetoric, and supports a federal abortion ban with no exceptions. This already messy primary will expose just how out of step Collins is with Georgia voters as Republicans duke it out to prove who is more in line with Trump’s toxic agenda, deep Medicaid cuts, and economic chaos.”

