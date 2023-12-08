U.S. House, U.S. Senate honor late former first lady Rosalynn Carter

WASHINGTON — Both chambers of United States Congress honored the late former first lady Rosalynn Carter with a special tribute and resolution this week.

Carter died Nov. 19 at the age of 96. The Carter family, including former President Jimmy Carter, and their friends gathered over the course of three days to say their goodbyes to Rosalynn.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep Sanford Bishop (D-Georgia) and Rep. Austin Scott (R-Georgia) led the tribute on the House floor. Bishop talked about his friendship with the Carters going back to Jimmy Carter’s time as Georgia’s governor.

“They have been my constituents for 31 years, and they did not hold back in expressing their opinion on the issues of the day. Together, they rose to great heights, supporting and cherishing each other along the way, from the Plains peanut fields to the White House and communities around the globe.”

Scott said that Rosalynn’s dedication to public service was inspiring to everyone on both sides of the political aisle.

“She would have been very proud, I know, that all five first ladies were there in a bipartisan manner to show respect to her at her memorial service,” he said.

RELATED STORIES:

This week, Georgia U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock passed a resolution honoring Carter’s life.

The resolution focused on her time in the White House and her efforts around mental health awareness and her work to support caregivers across the country.

“A former First Lady of Georgia and the United States, Rosalynn Carter’s lifetime of work and her dedication for public service changed the lives of many,” Ossoff said. “Among her many accomplishments, Rosalynn Carter will be remembered for her compassionate nature and her passion for women’s rights, human rights, and mental health reform. The State of Georgia and the United States are better places because of Rosalynn Carter.”

“As a champion for all Georgians, Rosalynn’s impact on our state was immeasurable. She embodied the principles of love, justice, and humility that resonate in our faith traditions,” Warnock said. “Moreover, her commitment to destigmatizing mental health care, strengthening human rights, and improving global health was an extension of her faith and a testament to her caring spirit. Her work was not about politics—it was about uplifting the vulnerable, showing mercy, and embodying the belief that we are all connected.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's motorcade makes final lap around Carter Center

©2023 Cox Media Group