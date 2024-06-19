U.S House primary runoffs: Ex-Trump aide wins GOP nom, Democratic challenger to Greene decided

ATLANTA — Results from the Georgia primary election runoffs are in and we know now who will be on the ballot in November for the U.S. House of Representative races.

Georgians will vote for candidates in all of Georgia’s 14 congressional districts. Tuesday’s runoffs decided the Democratic and Republican nominees in the U.S. District 2, 3 and 14 races.

In District 2, former U.S. Education Department official Wayne Johnson beat convicted Jan. 6 offender Chuck Hand for the Republican nomination. Johnson will now face Democratic incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop.

In District 3, Rep. Drew Ferguson decided not to run for re-election. Maura Keller won the Democratic nomination in May, but voters returned to the polls on Tuesday to select the Republican nominee.

Former President Trump aide Brian Jack defeated former Georgia state Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan for the GOP nomination.

In District 14, voters decided on which Democratic nominee would be the challenger for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Shawn Harris, a retired Army general and rancher, defeated Clarence Blalock, who previously ran for Atlanta City Council.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Preliminary Georgia runoff election results coming in

©2024 Cox Media Group