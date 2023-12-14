Congressman who represents much of the south metro says he’s not running for reelection

ATLANTA — A Georgia congressman whose district covers much of the southern part of metro Atlanta has announced that he is not running for reelection.
In a statement posted to social media, Rep. Drew Ferguson said at the conclusion of this Congress, he will be retiring from the House of Representatives.
“Serving the wonderful constituents of Georgia’s Third District has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been blessed to have worked with such a talented and dedicated staff in my District and D.C. offices,” Ferguson said.
Georgia’s 3rd District covers all Coweta, Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Harris, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Family creates scholarship in memory of Cobb student hit, killed by alleged drunk driver
- Woman accused of threatening to kill Georgia T.J. Maxx employee after being caught shoplifting
- 15-year-old indicted for the murder of mother, beloved Forsyth County bus driver
It also covers parts of Douglas, Fayette, Henry and Muscogee counties.
Ferguson served on the Ways and Means Committee, which he said allowed him to focus on “focus on tax, trade, and healthcare – issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage.”
“Georgia is truly a special place, and it’s calling us home. Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business,” Ferguson said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group