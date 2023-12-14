Congressman who represents much of the south metro says he’s not running for reelection

ATLANTA — A Georgia congressman whose district covers much of the southern part of metro Atlanta has announced that he is not running for reelection.

In a statement posted to social media, Rep. Drew Ferguson said at the conclusion of this Congress, he will be retiring from the House of Representatives.

“Serving the wonderful constituents of Georgia’s Third District has been the honor of a lifetime. I have been blessed to have worked with such a talented and dedicated staff in my District and D.C. offices,” Ferguson said.

Georgia’s 3rd District covers all Coweta, Carroll, Haralson, Heard, Harris, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson counties.

It also covers parts of Douglas, Fayette, Henry and Muscogee counties.

Ferguson served on the Ways and Means Committee, which he said allowed him to focus on “focus on tax, trade, and healthcare – issues important to American competitiveness on the global stage.”

“Georgia is truly a special place, and it’s calling us home. Julie and I look forward to spending more time with our children and grandchildren while continuing to work to keep Georgia the best state in America to live and do business,” Ferguson said.

