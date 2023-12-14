Family creates scholarship in memory of Cobb student hit, killed by alleged drunk driver

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Cobb high school senior hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver has set up a scholarship fund in her memory.

Olivia Pugh died on Sunday, two days after police say a driver hit her and a group of friends along Ben King Road in Kennesaw. Police said 68-year-old Jerome Cox, was under the influence of alcohol.

He faces a number of charges, including DUI and vehicular homicide. On Tuesday, Harrison High School held a moment of silence for Pugh.

Pugh’s family wrote in a GoFundMe that she was “one of the hardest working people” they knew.

She took AP and honor courses and served as president of the Beta Club and also participated in the National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Key Club and Spark. Her family said she also played softball, flag football, basketball and ran track.

While she balanced her school work and sports, Pugh’s family said she also had a job at Chick-fil-A and traveled around the world.

The Olivia Pugh Memorial Scholarship will go to a “hard-working and highly motivated” Harrison High School student, according to her family.

“Please consider giving to the fund to help other students who show the same positivity and never-give-up attitude.”

As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe has raised more than $17,000. Click here if you wish to donate.

