U.S. Army Corps of Engineers names 3 ships for fallen GA soldiers in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, dedicated three new ships on Thursday.

Each of the ships bears the name of a fallen U.S. Army soldier from Georgia.

The 30-foot Wright is named for Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, the 27-foot Chisholm for Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm, and the 23-foot Beale for Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale.

The ships will operate throughout key waterways like the Savannah Harbor, the third busiest container port in the U.S., the Brunswick Harbor, and the 161-mile stretch of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway along Georgia’s coast.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Army Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright lost his life on Oct. 4, 2017, during a reconnaissance patrol while deployed to Niger, West Africa, in support of training and advising the Nigerien military.

Army Sergeant Tyrone Chisholm lost his life on Nov. 11, 2005, while conducting combat patrols through the streets of Tal Afar, Iraq, serving as a gunner on an M1A2 Abrams tank.

Army Sergeant 1st Class John C. Beale lost his life on June 4, 2009, during an attack while traveling through Kapisa Province in northern Afghanistan, in support of preparing Afghan security and police forces to establish a sustainable defense for Afghanistan.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group