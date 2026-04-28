UPS releases quarterly earnings report, fuel surcharges down 2nd week in a row

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Sandy Springs-based United Parcel Service announced a critical transition period was behind it and they now expect their profits and revenue to grow.

The company’s quarterly report said it had taken in $21.2 billion in revenue over the past three months, with a consolidated operating profit of $1.27 billion.

Company CEO Carol Tomé thanked the company’s employees for their efforts.

“I want to thank UPSers around the world for their hard work and efforts, and for pushing our transformation forward,” Tomé said in a statement. “The first quarter of 2026 marked a critical transition period for UPS in which we needed to flawlessly execute several major strategic actions and we delivered. With that behind us, we expect to return to consolidated revenue and operating profit growth, and adjusted operating margin expansion in the second quarter of this year.”

Along with the news about the company’s financial trajectory, the latest update on the fuel surcharges showed costs were coming down for a second week.

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UPS told Channel 2 Action News it posts weekly updates for fuel surcharges that impact both domestic and international customers.

Amidst ongoing price fluctuations in the oil and gasoline markets, including jet fuel, UPS was starting to charge customers less on top of normal fees.

For the second week in a row, fuel surcharges were down, having hit a 27.75% domestic ground surcharge on April 13.

In the weeks since, the surcharge was back down to 27% for ground delivery customers.

UPS officials explained that the surcharge for their customers is based on the National U.S. Average On-Highway Diesel Fuel Price.

The surcharge applied to customers served with UPS Standard delivery to and from Canada and to and from Mexico.

For air services, domestic customers were paying a 31% surcharge on April 13. Now, the surcharge is down to 29.25%.

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