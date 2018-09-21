Universal flu vaccine is one step closer to reality

WASHINGTON DC - No more painful shots every flu season could soon be a reality.
One dose could protect you and your family from the potentially deadly virus forever.
This week, the U.S. Senate voted to put $140 million toward research to develop a universal flu vaccine.
Health officials said last year's flu vaccine was only 25 percent effective. They say a universal vaccine would be more convenient and protect you better.
“You make a vaccine that would be proactive against all of the strains of influenza? I’d love it,” said one resident.
Channel 2 Action News told you earlier this week that doctors recommend getting your flu vaccine before Halloween this year.
The concern comes after last year's flu season was so severe. The CDC reported at least 180 children died last year due to the flu.
Typical flu symptoms are high fever and a dry cough that come on suddenly. Doctors say you can help prevent the spread of flu by good hand-washing, getting the vaccine and staying home if you're sick.
The vaccine could take another month or two for the antibodies to fully develop after the shot. That is why doctors told Channel 2 getting a shot in the next six weeks is key.
“It’s recommended everyone get the flu vaccine before Halloween. That’s easy for parents especially with kids to remember. So don’t get trick-or-treating unless you’ve gotten your flu shot,” said pediatrician Dr. Jennifer Shu.
