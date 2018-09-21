Family searched for loved one for days...turns out he had died in car crash

ATLANTA - A family thought a local father was missing but it was later revealed he had been killed in a car accident.
Police said Ryan Finch got into a wreck near the Flat Shoals exit on I-285 East and died as a result.
For six days, the family did not know where he was and they want answers.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes asks why police didn't notify his loved ones until a week later, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}